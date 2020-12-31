https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/armed-felon-shot-dead-by-police-minneapolis-starts-popping-off-developing/

Minneapolis crowd forces police cruisers away following the killing of an armed felon

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man has died following an exchange of gunfire with a felony suspect during a traffic stop on Wednesday evening. MPD spokesperson John Elder told reporters that officers conducted the traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. near a gas station at 36th Street and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. Elder said gunshots were exchanged during the stop and the suspect was wounded.

Police said medics on the scene pronounced the man dead. An adult female passenger at the scene was not injured. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. A source close to the investigation tells KARE 11 that the suspect fired first at MPD officers, and that his weapon has been recovered.

Crowd of demonstrators forming at the scene of the officer involved shooting in Minneapolis. 📷: Deevon Rahming pic.twitter.com/47yPUkSCNo — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 31, 2020

Demonstrators verbally harass and scream at @MinneapolisPD officers holding the crime scene perimeter. One demonstrator shrieks the word “murderers” over and over again at high-volume towards them. 📷: via https://t.co/S3pTvvWJXf pic.twitter.com/BoCbc2t94R — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 31, 2020

Minneapolis police have allegedly killed a black man after an exchange of gunfire. Activists are gathering at the scene. pic.twitter.com/9148TP0jZz — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) December 31, 2020

Police radio broadcast…

