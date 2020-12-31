https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/australian-authorities-ban-new-years-eve-kissing-hugging-stop-covid/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Authorities in Victoria, Australia have banned kissing and hugging on New Year’s Eve despite the fact that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in two months.

State Premier Dan Andrews said hugging and kissing should not take place during celebrations between anyone but immediate family members. “Just as Christmas was a little different this year, New Year’s Eve will be too,” the Victorian Government said. “Take some hand sanitiser with you, don’t share drinks with others and [new year] kisses and hugs should [only] be shared with those in your immediate family.”

Quite how authorities expect to enforce such a measure is unfathomable.

