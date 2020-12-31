https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/barbara-boxer-explains-how-her-objecting-to-election-certification-in-2004-has-no-comparison-to-josh-hawley-objecting/

After Sen. Josh Hawley announced that he would object to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6, some social media person tweeted from the Walmart Twitter account that he was a “sore loser.” Democrats and media figures are calling Hawley’s plan “treason” and “sedition.” CNN’s Jake Tapper was disappointed in Hawley’s “stunt to join with the election conspiracy theorists.” But as plenty pointed out, Democrats objected to the election results in 2004 and 2016.

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, who led the objection to the certification of George W. Bush’s 2004 win, was invited on CNN to explain how her objecting was completely different from Hawley objecting.

Fmr. Sen. Barbara Boxer, who objected to the 2004 Ohio electoral results, says there’s “no comparison” to Sen. Hawley’s plan to challenge Biden’s electoral win: “John Kerry had conceded the race. We have a President here who’s orchestrating kind of an overthrow of the election.” pic.twitter.com/yACbbYQvUM — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 31, 2020

Again, nowhere in Hawley’s statement does he say he’s trying to overturn the election: He wants a look into both Pennsylvania changing its voting laws and social media giants like Facebook and Twitter actively censoring stories to boost the Biden campaign. Sounds reasonable.

Boxer did not protest 2004 to “overturn the election”. She did it to protest voter suppression and as a call for election reform. Someone should have listened. — Andrea Todd (@AndreaT07472059) December 31, 2020

As we just said, read Hawley’s statement.

