We only have one president at a time, but with help from the corrupt media, Joe Biden is being propped up as an authoritative figure.

78-year-old Joe Biden asked the nation for bell ringings and light shows to remember lives lost to Covid on Tuesday, January 19, at 5:30 PM ET.

On the day before Inauguration Day, Joe Biden will lead a memorial service honoring Americans who have died from the China Coronavirus.

The Hill reported:

The ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., and led by Biden before he takes the oath of office. There will be a choreographed light show surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to memorialize the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is just downright creepy.

