In an apparent attempt to pander to the hardline LGBT+ lobby, Joe Biden’s campaign website pledges to loosen legislation which would likely lead to an explosion in HIV cases in Black communities across America.

Biden’s campaign website explicitly states that he intends to decriminalize exposure and transmission of HIV, a disease that disproportionately affects Black Americans and a policy that would doubtlessly create a new wave of transmission and deaths in America’s black communities.

Per the Centers for Disease Control: “Blacks/African Americans account for a higher proportion of new HIV diagnoses and people with HIV, compared to other races/ethnicities. In 2018, blacks/African Americans accounted for 13% of the US population but 42% of the 37,832 new HIV diagnoses in the United States and dependent areas.”

The Biden campaign’s rationale appears to be to reduce “discrimination and stigma towards people with HIV/AIDS,” but those most likely to suffer are America’s Black communities and specifically, Black women, who accounted for 6 in 10 new HIV infections among women in 2016.

Biden’s website, as of Dec 30, 2020

The proposal states a Biden-Harris administration would:

Decriminalize HIV exposure and transmission laws. In 2018, 26 states in America had HIV exposure criminal laws. These laws perpetuate discrimination and stigma towards people with HIV/AIDS, and there is simply no “scientific basis” for them. As President, Biden will support legislation like the REPEAL HIV Discrimination Act, which promotes best practice recommendations for states.

The REPEAL HIV Discrimination Act is sponsored by far-left California Congresswoman Barbara Lee. It specifically takes aim at state-by-state laws that require sexual partners to declare their HIV positive status to their sexual partners.

The same policy page on the Biden website encourages transgender conversion for schoolchildren, but at the same time seeks to ban gay conversion therapy for homosexuals seeking to change their sexual preference.

The Democratic Party also venerates Margaret Sanger, whose Planned Parenthood organization explicitly began as an anti-Black reproduction organization — a history Planned Parenthood has even admitted.

