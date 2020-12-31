https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532296-bidens-honor-frontline-workers-in-nye-address-we-owe-them-we-owe-them

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intelligence on China bounties on US forces in Afghanistan: report MORE and his wife Dr. Jill Biden honored frontline workers in a New Year’s Eve address Thursday during ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” broadcast from Times Square.

The program’s host Ryan Seacrest asked Biden and the future first lady what they would like to say to frontline workers present in New York City and around the nation who have worked to battle the coronavirus pandemic this year.

“My mother used to have an expression,” Biden said. “Bravery resides in every heart and someday it’ll be summoned. [In] the people we’re honoring tonight, it was summoned and they stepped up and they’re brave, they did so much,” the president-elect said to Seacrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They risked their lives, they’ve done so much for us and we owe them, we owe them, we owe them,” added Biden.

“We’re so grateful for everything they did. You know, they left their families and their homes so that we could be safe and I — all Americans truly appreciate what they did for us,” added Jill Biden.

Health care workers have consistently been at the forefront pandemic, and many nurses, doctors and hospital staff have lost their lives to the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bidens’ address comes as the coronavirus continues to ravage the United States. The country has recorded over 19 million coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and over 344,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month approved both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for emergency use, and the federal government has worked to administer the vaccines to protect those most at risk including frontline health care workers.

However, it appears that the Trump administration will not achieve its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020.

A Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracker shows that only about 2 million people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday afternoon, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciMore contagious coronavirus variant found in California, governor says US hits new daily high with 3,725 coronavirus deaths Pace of vaccinations falls short of estimates, prompting alerts MORE, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said that the vaccine rollout was “disappointing.”

Biden himself hit the administration over the vaccine rollout Tuesday, saying that the plan to deliver the vaccines was “falling far behind.”

Seacrest asked the president-elect for his hopes ahead of the new year.

“I’m more optimistic about America’s chances than I’ve ever been and I’ve been around this for a while,” said Biden.

“We have the most productive workers in the world. We’ve now found vaccines that are available, and they’re going to work if people can just have to get a better way to getting more out there quicker. I find that we’re in a situation where we once again have to step up and make the world and lead the nation.”

He added, “Americans can do anything and I am absolutely, positively, confident — confident — we’re going to come back and come back even stronger than we were before.”

“Things are gonna get better, America,” Jill Biden said as their address ended.

“Keep the faith,” urged Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

