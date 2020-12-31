https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/big-money-now-poured-effort-recall-california-governor-gavin-newsom/

California Governor Gavin Newsom is now facing a serious effort to recall him from office.

Not only have the people behind the recall gathered millions of necessary signatures, they are now getting huge donations to keep their efforts going.

The Hill reports:

Campaign to recall Newsom gets first six-figure donations TRENDING: BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process A campaign formed to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) received a $500,000 donation this week, the first six-figure contribution to the effort thus far. A consulting firm based in Irvine called Prov 3:9 offered its donation of half-a-million dollars towards the efforts to generate a recall election of the governor in response to Newsom’s handling of coronavirus pandemic measures, Politico reported. A separate venture capital firm Sequoia Capital also contributed a $100,000 donation towards the recall campaign’s efforts, further solidifying the effort’s potential, marking the two largest donations it has received to date. The recall election has been promoted by conservative actors, including former Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox and the California Republican Party. Other notable GOP figures, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, have endorsed efforts to bring forth a recall election for Newsom. Some California constituents organized a petition for a recall dubbed Rescue California in response to public disagreements with Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So many people are fleeing California that the state is in danger of losing a House seat and Electoral College votes.

Newsom has to answer for all of this.

The people behind this recall are dead serious:

🔥 UPDATE: Now at 900,000 signatures per @nettermike

Recall Gavin Newsom Coalition Founder 12/23/20 RT 👇https://t.co/RmGRRaKQDu Locate business by county sign in person 👇https://t.co/MuEJcNXLIy Print petition 👇https://t.co/a3iN0cVG09 Interviewhttps://t.co/sXrstCFpI4 — RecallGavinNewsom2020 – #TakeBackCalifornia (@GavinRecall) December 29, 2020

The https://t.co/aVQtF4uti6 just got a cash infusion of $500,000 dollars.

Now, with your help, California has a chance to get a new Governor and stop the insanity of draconian lockdowns which kill small businesses and help restore the dignity of the Golden State. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 29, 2020

The people of California deserve better than Newsom.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

