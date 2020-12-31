https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blm-stimulus-relief-payments/2020/12/31/id/1003845

Black Lives Matter demanded monthly stimulus payments to struggling families on social media Thursday.

The group’s Twitter feed included a post saying their demand “isn’t about a stimulus. This is about survival,” per Fox News.

BLM Tweet:

“Black business ownership: 40% decline.

Eviction risks: 40 mil. people

Black families are struggling to keep roofs over their heads, food in their bellies, and healthcare covered.

This isn’t about a stimulus. This is about survival. And $600 aint it. We demand monthly checks.”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that included one-time $600 payments to individuals.

House lawmakers passed a stand-alone bill that would raise those payments to $2,000, a move backed by President Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, has pushed back. He included the $2,000 stimulus payments in a bill that also called for the formation of a commission to investigate the 2020 election and a call to repeal big-tech liability protections in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Fox News reached out to BLM to ask if it had approached President-elect Joe Biden’s administration to ask about monthly checks but had not heard back.

