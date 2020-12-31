https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-members-pa-house-senate-write-letter-mcconnell-mccarthy-dispute-fraudulent-election-results-205000-bogus-votes-discovered/

Retired Army Colonel and Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano wrote the Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue on Monday on the general election voter irregularities and fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The most damning evidence against Democrat fraud in the state is the fact that 205,122 more votes were counted in the state than the number of people who voted!

On Thursday Senator Mastriano and several members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate wrote a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP leader Keven McCarthy asking the GOP leaders to dispute the fraudulent results in Pennsylvania.

There were several irregularities, anomalies, and outright fraud in Pennsylvania that stole the landslide election from President Trump in the state.

The Pennsylvania lawmakers asked this from McConnell and McCarthy until the investigations on election fraud are completed.

27 Pennsylvania lawmakers signed on to the letter on Thursday.

