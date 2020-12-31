https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fee3bd09cd48c07ede78e94
(ZEROHEDGE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Monday that new unmanned aerial vehicle guidelines would allow drones to operate at night, paving …
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has claimed “intelligence from Iraq” suggests the US is plotting to “fabricate” a reason to wage war on Iran. Stressing Tehran “doesn’t seek war,” he warned such a…
(REASON) – For many American craft distillers, 2020 was already one of their worst years ever. The COVID-19-related closure of tasting rooms and cocktail bars, loss of tourism, and inability to offer …
Florida is in the midst of a vaccine distribution mess after the governor made inoculating seniors a priority in a state where they are 20 percent of the population….
Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 4 ends ‘Riverdale’ spinoff with dignity, if not ratings success…