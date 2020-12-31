https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/china-ascends-xis-lackey-enters-white-house/

January 2021 could be a transformative and terrible moment in humankind’s history. In the 20th century, the United States was the dominant power on Earth. But if Joe Biden becomes the “free” world’s president, he will be a sock puppet controlled by our real new ruler, Communist China’s dictator, Xi Jinping.

Proof that our Brave New World has a new boss was evident on Dec. 30, as Xi met via video with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and two leaders of the European Union to approve an investment agreement between the EU – the “largest single market in the world” – and Red China.

“The deal is a diplomatic victory for Beijing and a domestic one for Xi,” reported National Public Radio. “In Washington, it will be seen as a snub to the incoming Biden administration, which last week urged the EU to wait.”

Some European politicians, said NPR, had “concerns over forced labor and other human rights abuses in China” and that the China agreement preempted “discussions with the Biden administration on a joint approach to Beijing.”

But the EU surrendered to China because it recognized that the United States under Biden would be a declining power that will be surpassed by China in 2028.

TRENDING: Another reason Trump won in a landslide

So who is Xi Jinping, America’s soon-to-be emperor? Now 67, he was born June 15, 1953. According to Chinese astrology, in its 12-year cycle of animals Xi was born in a Year of the Snake when most couples try to avoid having children.

Snake children like Xi are believed to be skilled, bright and motivated leaders. But they are also proud and uncompromising, materialistic, vain, vicious, venomous, scheming and cunning. Like snakes, they can “speak with a forked tongue.”

Xi is the son of famed Communist revolutionary Xi Zhongxun. As a boy he attended elite schools and lived in housing compounds with China’s “princelings,” the privileged children of party leaders.

In 1962, this ended abruptly when his father – who favored economic liberalization and opposed one-man rule – was purged from Communist Party leadership and banished with his family to live for 13 years in central China.

In 1966, writes the Wall Street Journal’s Jeremy Page, Chairman Mao unleashed his Cultural Revolution’s youthful Red Guard terrorists “who assaulted and often killed teachers and other ‘class enemies,'” including Xi’s half-sister.

This “hardened” young Xi’s “view of politics,” writes Page. “He recalled denouncing his father, being jailed three times, and having Red Guards threaten him with execution.” Is this why Xi’s China made an alliance with Black Lives Matter during 2020’s Chinese-Communist-spawned killer COVID, terrorism, arson and looting in Europe and the United States?

Xi Jinping regained power, becoming vice president and then, in 2013, president of China, aiming to make it the world’s dominant power by 2049, the 100th Anniversary of the Communist state. Xi favors centralized power. Western left-liberals like the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman admire China’s government that can instantly enforce uncompromising policies.

In 2013 President Xi met then-Vice President Joe Biden, who “joked” that Xi could help him become America’s president. Four months later, China gave Hunter Biden $1.5 billion to invest in acquiring American companies with technologies the Chinese military wanted. Grifter Joe Biden was a servile lackey to Xi and as president could likely be blackmailed.

Biden profited greatly from the websites of terrorist Marxist Antifa and Black Lives Matter, whose “Donate” button linked to Act Blue, a leftist Democratic fundraising site. Act Blue says it cannot tell which contributions came from overseas. Biden received at least $325 million in “dark money,” including an unknown amount of cash from Red China.

America has been debased by politicians like Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., compromised by Chinese honeypot female spies.

China rules through mass surveillance and a “social credit” system that can deny dissenting citizens vital necessities like health care. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who favors a “cashless” America, demands that banks make it impossible to buy guns or ammunition with their credit cards.

America has been brought to its knees by Red China’s COVID, dictatorial leftist politicians and both parties’ globalist companies who let China rob, replicate and replace their products and jobs in exchange for its 1.4 billion consumers and millions of cheap slave laborers.

Racist China stole its economic power, just as it and its comrades stole America’s election and government. Biden will manage America’s disintegration while China rules the world.

No wonder that on New Year’s Eve the Washington Post reports that “China’s Xi declares 2020 a triumph.”

Lowell Ponte is a former think tank futurist and retired Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest. Ponte’s articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

