Hey, look, guys! Kurt Eichenwald took time from showing his wife that tentacle porn is a real thing to tweet about beating people who don’t wear masks to death.

No, seriously.

It’s at a moment like this I want to find an antimasker and beat them to death. Since they believe they have the right to kill others, they have surrendered any right to object. #CategoricalImperative — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

So much unity and goodwill in this tweet right here.

So much love and tolerance.

Yup.

Not at all insane or unhinged …

Nope.

Yikes, bro.

Yup, Kurt is still broken.

But you knew that.

Don’t worry though, he’s not planning to kill anyone.

..no, I’m not planning to kill anyone. Just, as the misery descends on our family again, it is hard not to contemplate violence against those who don’t care if they kill. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Kurt contemplating violence is sort of like a vegan contemplating eating a steak.

It ain’t happening.

That being said, it does get worse:

People were telling me “what about (dead) covidiot’s kids, surely they don’t deserve to suffer..”

The way I see it, he attacked MY KIDS safety when he refused to wear a mask and promoted ignorance. I have no fucks to give about his own kids when he himself put them on this path — Renmiri (@renmiri1) December 31, 2020

They’re so worried about life that they want kids to be orphaned to prove a point …

Think about that for a minute.

If someone is willing to leave the children of innocents without parents, I don’t care if their own kids are orphans. Reap what they sew. It shouldn’t just be the innocent that suffer. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

So the kids who would lose their parents aren’t ‘the innocent’ in this scenario?

Huh?

Told you, this is pretty awful stuff.

Kurt was on a roll, folks:

If youre willing to risk infecting people to attend a New Year’s Eve party, I hope it’s you who gets COVID, suffers, & dies alone. The families like mine who have seen loved ones go through that because of the selfishness and stupidity of people like you will cheer your demise. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Again, someone who is angry that people aren’t ‘protecting the lives of others’ wants those same people to die and then wants to CHEER their deaths.

If we’ve ever seen someone who needs to put the Twitter DOWN it’s Kurt.

Dude.

As you can well imagine, this did not go over all that great with the masses (although shockingly, several of his followers were like, ‘YEAH, ME TOO, KURT.’ Let that sink in for a minute.)

Bring it on MaskNazi — Daniel Freer⚔ (@DWFreer) December 31, 2020

For some reason, we’re just not all that scared of Kurt ‘Tentacle Porn’ Eichenwald.

Call us crazy.

Seems legit.

glad to see kurt eichenwald is having a normal one pic.twitter.com/iGKVz5JHZf — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) December 31, 2020

So much unity 🤣 — Tim ✌🏼️😎 (@JediTimbob) December 31, 2020

Has he figured out how to put a mask on a tentacle? — Bradley Williams (@_bjwilliams) December 31, 2020

We … have questions.

So many questions.

Masks don’t work in California apparently. State with strict mandates is the epicenter all of a sudden. — Mike Martinez (@zntrm3) December 31, 2020

Seems very stable. — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) December 31, 2020

Remember. It’s okay when they do it. — Hansel Ang 汪泉良 (@hanselang) December 31, 2020

Oh yeah. If someone on the Right or without a blue check was openly tweeting about beating someone TO DEATH they’d lose their account. But since Mr. Tentacles plays for the ‘correct team’ and has his fancy blue check he can be an absolute repugnant toad and get away with it.

Yay, Twitter.

Everyday is Kurt’s first day on twitter. — John one horse Pony (@john_turnipseed) December 31, 2020

Beyond parody pic.twitter.com/9XQKDXLjGU — the Forever Skeptic (@zeitgeist1776) December 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Keep in mind, this is the same guy who tried to ruin someone’s life for sending him a flashing gif.

On that note, there are plenty of folks willing to give Kurt his chance at trying to ‘beat them to death.’

Wonder if he’ll take Shane up on his offer.

“Anti masker” here. If your masks work then WTF would you care? Ps I volunteer as tribute. Say when https://t.co/xU4hz8Kpvr pic.twitter.com/OFgSe3vCyD — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) December 31, 2020

Something tells us he will not.

