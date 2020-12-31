https://www.oann.com/congressman-issa-vows-to-fight-for-president-trump-block-democrats-from-stealing-americas-elections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=congressman-issa-vows-to-fight-for-president-trump-block-democrats-from-stealing-americas-elections
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:55 PM PT – Thursday, December 31, 2020
California representative-elect Darrell Issa says Americans have a right to be outraged over the fraud that took place on November 3. One America’s Pearson Sharp sat down with the congressman to get his take on the 2020 election as well as the situation in California.