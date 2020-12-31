https://www.breitbart.com/border/2020/12/30/129-pounds-of-meth-found-in-car-crossing-from-mexico-into-texas/

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo, Texas, stopped a drug smuggler from entering with nearly 129 pounds of methamphetamine.

Laredo Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge on December 28 observed a 2013 Kia Optima approaching for inspection. The CBP officer referred the driver, a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen, to the secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from OFO officials in South Texas.

CBP officers inspected the vehicle using a non-intrusive imaging system. During the inspection, the imaging system revealed several anomalies in the vehicle. The officers carried out a physical search of the vehicle and found 128.83 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the sedan.

The officers weighed the drugs and seized the drugs. Officials estimated the nearly 129 pounds of methamphetamine to be worth an estimated $2,576,736.

Officials placed the driver, a U.S. citizen, under arrest and seized the vehicle and the drugs. They turned the case over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further information regarding the failed drug-smuggling attempt.

During the first two months of the new fiscal year, which began on October 1, CBP OFO officers and Border Patrol agents seized more than 38,000 pounds of methamphetamine, Breitbart Texas reported. This represents a 42 percent increase over the same period in Fiscal Year 2020.

During the record-setting Fiscal Year 2020, which ended on September 30, CBP OFO officers seized 156,901 pounds. In the first two months of FY21, officers seized another 36,021 pounds of the drug. This represents nearly 23 percent of the previous year’s record total, officials reported.

Border Patrol agents seized 20,795 pounds of meth during the last fiscal year. This year’s seizure of 2,811 during the first two months of FY21 represents nearly 14 percent of the previous year’s record seizures.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

