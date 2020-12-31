https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/31/dan-rather-invoking-obamacare-website-to-dunk-on-trump-and-vaccine-rollout-results-in-epic-faceplant/

The media, both current and former members, seem to be having some trouble wrapping their heads around the fact that Trump’s goal of having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year has not only come to fruition, but that millions of doses have already been delivered (in spite of media fact checks attempting to convince everybody that “millions” doesn’t really mean “millions”).

Dan Rather is also among those trying to turn a big success into a failure, and he tried to use the Obamacare website to do so:

Remember the outrage over Obama’s healthcare website rollout? Waiting for the vaccine! — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2020

I don’t recall anyone from the government saying that the entire country would get vaccinations immediately. There was always a roll-out plan that would take months. Meanwhile, instant access to healthcare is exactly what Obama promised. You dishonest partisan hack. https://t.co/dkUDS5lU12 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 31, 2020

yes, the botched rollout of a website four years in the making is definitely analogous to there being *only* 2.1M+ administered doses of a miracle vaccine developed in a matter of months. https://t.co/mJzVrHXtd0 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 31, 2020

Also there’s the usual fast change of direction after having been proven wrong earlier in the year:

Are we really expected to trust the timing of a vaccine from a president who’s health care plan will come out perpetually two weeks from now? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 17, 2020

Then, after a vaccine is delivered before the end of the year and over two million doses have been given, Rather then mocks the speed at which it’s happening. Ah, “journalism”!

Millions of Americans have already received the vaccine, but go off News Guy. https://t.co/pJiJKmXMj1 — Mostly Peaceful Rick (@verynic87438042) December 31, 2020

You mean the same vaccine you guys said would never be available before the end of 2020? — AdamInHTownTX (One Horse Pony Soldier) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 31, 2020

I’ve noticed some in the media have just started saying that the vaccine rollout is a scandal. Based on literally nothing. They’re just saying it. And within a couple of weeks, it will be an accepted fact in the media. https://t.co/JMqjGcPGvd — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 31, 2020

You aren’t actually comparing a website to the administration of millions of vaccines. Please tell me that’s not what you’re doing. https://t.co/ylpL2ktMsa — RBe (@RBPundit) December 31, 2020

One is a website and the other is a vaccine for a global pandemic that a few months ago it was said would take a miracle to develop this year https://t.co/xIwpDGES93 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 31, 2020

Grandpa thinks building a website is more challenging than vaccinating every person on the planet. https://t.co/wTImigQG3P — z (@incoherentdrvl) December 31, 2020

Dan is just mad that the @realDonaldTrump Presidency can claim both a “magic wand” and a “miracle.” https://t.co/rvVJKu9KTW — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) December 31, 2020

Wtf happened to this dude. Trump melted his brain. https://t.co/UPV97kkpuL — 😷 (@diddimus_) December 31, 2020

Millions have been vaccinated, but this moron can’t see any successes. https://t.co/XHwycASROH — CB (@chrisbrown111__) December 31, 2020

