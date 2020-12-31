https://noqreport.com/2020/12/31/dear-u-s-senators-you-work-for-us-not-mitch-mcconnell/

The requirements to be a United States senator are pretty basic. One must have reached the age of 30, been a U.S. citizen for at least nine years, and live in the state they represent. That’s it. There are no requirements to read the Constitution, pay attention to what’s happening in the world, or fulfill their oath to defend the Constitution. Senators who do not meet those expectations are only held accountable by the people, and oftentimes the people are too busy to make sure this happens.

This year, we’re not. We cannot be. Intellectual and political laziness are no longer luxuries we can afford. With the Senate participating in a joint session of Congress on January 6th to determine who the president-elect will be, we must hold their feet to the fire. Voter fraud happened. It’s unambiguous that it was widespread. Some may question whether or not it was sufficient to change the results, but until that question is answered fully we are faced with a legitimately contested election.

Democrat senators get a little bit of a pass on this one. It’s not that we don’t want to hold them accountable. It’s that they should already be held to account for their anti-American worldview and political ideology. Since their guy is the one who would benefit from the steal, we cannot realistically expect them to object to the fraudulent results. It’s unfortunate that they put their party’s power over the sanctity of the elections or the future of the nation, but I’m not going to fret over it. I already hold them in such low regard that it would be absolutely shocking if a single Democrat on Capitol Hill did the right thing.

Republicans, on the other hand, have no excuse whatsoever. They are labeled as being on the right side of political ideology even if most do not adhere to it, but by accepting that label they must be held at a higher standard. They must embrace and defend the truth even if doing so puts them at odds with their political fortunes. And that means making the tough choice that, thus far, only Senator Josh Hawley has committed to do. Hawley will object to electors on January 6th and I pray he’s not alone amongst his senatorial peers.

If we’re being honest, this should not even be considered a tough choice. It’s mind-blowing that no fewer than half of the GOP caucus in the Senate hasn’t committed along with Hawley. It’s actually quite embarrassing as well since I’ve supported several of them. But I will not support any who do not object. My own oath as a United States citizen demands that I defend the Constitution, and that means not only withdrawing my support for those who do not, but actively working to remove them from office going forward. Just as it’s their duty to demand legitimate election results, it’s our duty as American citizens to hold them accountable if they choose to betray us.

Many of us are. I’d venture speculation that nearly half of America’s voting population would be in favor of them objecting to the results, if only because they are so heavily contested that the truth must be solidified before a world-changing decision like this is made. Even if they’re skeptical about the level of voter fraud that took place, they still owe it to us, the people, to be damn certain before they make a decision.

The problem goes back to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his incessant push to prevent Hawley and any other Senator from objecting to the election results. It’s no understatement to say that I am more disgusted by him than any other politician in Washington DC right now, and that includes Democrats. They have an excuse, albeit a feeble one, to not lift a finger against the coup attempt because they are the beneficiaries of it. But McConnell is a Republican. Allegedly. He’s also a constitutionalist. Allegedly. Sadly, his actions surrounding the election reveal there are only two viable potential forces driving him. Either he has never been a Republican and has acted on behalf of Democrats all along, or he’s compromised. I believe it’s the latter.

Frankly, I don’t care what drives him. He just won reelection, which means we have six years to force his resignation. But that’s for a future discussion. If he’s compromised, who else does he control? It’s conspicuous that over 100 Republicans in the House of Representatives are likely to object to the blatantly fraudulent election results, but only one Senator has committed to the same. Does McConnell hold some sort of sway that forces them to betray their oath as well as their nation? Does he or someone else have dirt on them? All of them?

The entirety of the United States senate, with very few exceptions, may be compromised. They may be beholden to the Chinese Communist Party just as McConnell appears to be. And that’s truly terrifying. Depending on what happens January 6th, it may be time to clear the slate. What the Tea Party was only marginally able to do during the Obama administration must become the primary driving force behind conservative activism if Hawley is not joined by a large number of his Republican colleagues, regardless of how this election ends.

We will soon learn whether Republicans in the United States Senate work for the American people or if they work for McConnell. If they work for McConnell, they actually work for the Democrats, the Chinese Communist Party, or both. Some may say I’m being too dramatic, but look around. These are very dramatic times, folks.

25-year-old Madison Cawthorn has clarity of purpose, and he has not even been sworn into Congress. It’s pitiful that United States Senators, many of whom have been in office for longer than Cawthorn has been alive, do not have the same clarity on an issue that is so important.

Any Senator who does not object to the fraudulent election results is complicit in the coup. Mitch McConnell may have sold his political soul, but has Ted Cruz? Rand Paul? Tom Cotton? Everyone else? We will find out January 6th. And we will remember.

