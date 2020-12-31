http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6v3zruHbGgA/

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that her colleague Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was bordering on “sedition or treason” by announcing he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win in the Senate.

Mitchell said, “I want to ask you about your colleague Josh Hawley who has said, and maybe others will now join him, that he’s going to challenge the Biden vote count in the Electoral College and that may lead to not only delays but lengthy debate, automatically it goes into debate. What is your response to what Senator Hawley is doing?”

Shaheen said, “I think it’s outrageous. More than that, it borders on sedition or treason.”

She continued, “You know, I’ve been in a number of countries during elections and developing countries which are striving to try and bring democracy to their countries. I was in Georgia with the current chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch, back in 2012. I remember Senator Risch and I going to see President Saakashvili, who had lost that election, going to his presidential home and working to persuade him he needed to leave office peacefully because that’s the foundation of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. And the fact that we’ve got somebody who took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, which calls for peaceful transition of power, that’s one of the basic tenets to our democracy, former attorney general, who should know better, that he is standing up and doing that, is just an effort to undermine our democracy that is unacceptable.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

