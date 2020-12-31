https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-dominion-attorneys-issue-letter-to-vote-fraud-whistleblower-demanding-access-to-private-communications/

Attorneys hired by Dominion voting systems have sent at least one intimidating letters with a list of demands to a electoral fraud whistleblowers in a battleground state where hundreds of independent observers allege witnessing vote rigging being performed on election night.

Big League Politics has obtained a letter that was sent to a Michigan whistleblower. The whistleblower, who wishes to remain anonymous due to potential retaliation, said that they did not even know what Dominion was when submitting their sworn affidavit about the fraud they observed at a ballot processing facility.

“This letter is your formal notice to cease and desist taking part in defaming Dominion and to preserve all documents that may be relevant to Dominion’s pending legal claims,” the letter stated.

Trending: BREACH: Whistleblower Confirms Ballot Processing Computers in Georgia are Hooked Up to WiFi

The letter was sent on Dec. 28 by attorneys Thomas Clare and Megan Meier, who identified their firm as “defamation counsel” for Dominion. They sent the letter via Federal Express demanding for the whistleblower to produce private information, including communications with Trump administration attorneys, and issue a written response to the demands.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Your obligation to preserve documents applies both to you, and to any entities that you control,” the attorneys wrote.

“Confirm receipt of this letter and that you intend to adhere to our request to retain documents as set forth above. This is not a complete recitation of Dominion’s rights and remedies, all of which are expressly reserved,” the letter demanded.

They had previously sent a letter to Melissa Carone, the former Dominion temp worker who has come forward with allegations of improprieties. However, this is the first known letter sent to a vote fraud whistleblower with no connection to Dominion.

The letter can be seen here:

Big League Politics has reported on how Dominion machines were brought into Michigan by a Democrat Party official shortly after President Trump won the presidential election in 2016:

A former project manager for Dominion has been revealed as the Mayor of Lathrup Village, Mich., a small town right on the outskirts of Detroit. Mayor Mykale “Kelly” Garrett is a veteran Democrat operative in the state of Michigan. New York Young Republican Club President Gavin Wax made the discovery in a Twitter post, noting that she has been earmarked by the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee… Garrett also attempted to get onto the county commission in Oakland County. She lost her Democrat primary race but her comments in a pre-election interview show how deep her ties in the Michigan Democrat Party truly are. “I also want to learn more about Oakland County government,” Garrett said during an interview with the Oakland County Times – talking up the “inclusion and diversity” she has brought to her small town. “If anyone knows me knows that I put Lathrup where it’s at right now,” she arrogantly boasted. The interview started to get interesting when Garrett started talking up her “professional experience.” She could not help but flaunt her credentials. “I was the deputy director for voter protection for the Michigan Democratic Party,” she explained. From her words, it seems like she supports policies like the ones that turned the absentee voter counting board in Detroit into a third-world style free-for-all. “I’m very passionate about everyone that can vote, who wants to vote, should be able to cast a ballot and that ballot count and that is something that I still, um, fight for,” she said. Garrett also leads Mothering Justice, a nonprofit organization that agitates for socialism and wealth redistribution. She continued to brag in the interview about her deep ties in the Democrat Party of Michigan. “I was the vice chair of the Oakland County Democratic Party, and I just recently stopped being the chair of the Southfield-Lathrup Democratic Party,” she said. “Because of some of the volunteer positions that I have, I actually know people across the state. I have a very good relationship with our governor, with our secretary of state,” Garrett added. She failed to mention her ties to Dominion in the interview. Wax noted that she helped broker a $25 million contract between Dominion and the state of Michigan while still serving as a vice chair for the Oakland County Democrat Party.

Electoral fraud whistleblowers are under attack as institutional power covers up their credible allegations of severe improprieties. Other whistleblowers being hassled by well-paid teams of lawyers are encouraged to come forward to Big League Politics.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

