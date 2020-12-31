https://headlineusa.com/election-challenge-builds-steam/

With the announcement Wednesday from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that he would support a Jan. 6 House GOP challenge to the Electoral College votes, dozens of Republicans in Congress have now signed on.

As of Thursday afternoon, least 25 representatives and representatives-elect had signaled the intention to back the effort, which is being led by Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Among them is Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, the former Democrat who left the party during last year’s impeachment sham but won re-election as a Republican.

The list contains a who’s who of some of President Donald Trump’s most ardent allies in the House, and it encouragingly has nearly as many freshman congresspeople as it does returning ones.

“You’ve got 74 million Americans who feel disenfranchised, who feel like their vote doesn’t matter,” Hawley said in a statement Wednesday, according to the Epoch Times.

“And this is the one opportunity that I have as a United States senator, this process right here, my one opportunity to stand up and say something,” he continued, “and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Although Hawley is the only senator thus far to formally pledge his commitment to the challenge, others—including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.—have indicated that they might support it.

Reports indicate that President Donald Trump’s legal team may use the opportunity to present specific evidence of vote fraud—a process that they underwent in several key battleground states where evidence suggested that the outcome was rigged or stolen.

The most prominent are Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin—all of which Trump won in 2016 and all of which have GOP-led state legislatures.

Several have now chosen to send delegations of rival of electors contrary to those appointed by their state executives.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, is also leading a lawsuit that he hopes would force Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, to invoke the 12 Amendment and recognize the Trump-backing electors over those illegitimately appointed for Democrat Joe Biden.

Other legal and legislative challenges continue to crop up, including a hearing this week by the Georgia Senate—where a runoff that could decide the control of the US Senate is currently underway.

The US Supreme Court also agreed to hear another case, this one from Wisconsin, that bore similarity to the recently dismissed cases from Pennsylvania and Texas arguing that Democrat state executives unconstitutionally exceeded their authority by unilaterally revising laws to accommodate greater mail-in voting.

However, most of the vote-fraud cases taken up by the Supreme Court and lower courts have been summarily dismissed due to lack of standing of the plaintiffs attempting to sue, or other procedural reasons. None have, thus far, been adjudicated on their merits, contrary to the false and misleading claims of many mainstream media outlets.

Attorney Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s top allies in the legal battles, called on all Republicans to stand with Trump, regardless of their opinion of the president, to prevent Democrats from continuing to exploit vulnerabilities and loopholes in the administration of national elections.

