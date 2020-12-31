https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/even-cnns-fact-checker-shoots-down-jon-ossoffs-claim-that-kelly-loeffler-has-been-campaigning-with-a-klansman/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Fox News on Wednesday caught up with Jon Ossoff on the campaign trail in Georgia, and he used his two minutes of free airtime to repeat the claim that Sen. Kelly Loeffler “has been campaigning with a klansman.” Ofira Yheskel of the DNC War Room tweeted out a bunch of clapping emoji to support Ossoff and said his line would be living in her mind rent-free.

Frankly, we’re amazed that CNN would even touch this story, but they ran a fact-check Thursday by Holmes Lybrand stating that Ossoff’s claim was false.

The Senate runoff races in Georgia that will decide party control of the Senate have been filled with false and misleading claims and attacks between candidates, and with five days left the trend shows no sign of slowing. https://t.co/Qa4o1hJl26 — CNN (@CNN) December 31, 2020

The state of the Ossoff campaign is telling such a pathetic lie that even CNN calls them out for it pic.twitter.com/euzcppIHAZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 31, 2020

Lybrand writes:

The photo, taken at a December 11 campaign event, shows Loeffler posing with Chester Doles, a former Ku Klux Klan leader and member of the neo-Nazi National Alliance who was sentenced to prison in the 1990s for assaulting a Black man in Maryland. After Doles uploaded the image on a Russian social media site, as CNN reported, it spread elsewhere online and was widely criticized by Democrats. On December 13, Loeffler’s campaign condemned Doles, telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for.”

Taking a photo with a stranger is hardly the same as “campaigning” with them. Maybe Ossoff wants to talk about literally campaigning with a rapper who jokes about raping women.

Good for you, CNN. — Karen Rylander (@KarenRylander) December 31, 2020

Thanks for saying the right thing. I mean it. It’s been a while. — SubSource MD (@inyerfacevalue) December 31, 2020

Thank you! The truth. This guy saying they campaigned with a Klansman is false and misleading. Every time it shows up on twitter it should be censored just like all the “false and misleading” statements twitter claims the right is making. — Charles Broccoli (@CharlesBroccol2) December 31, 2020

If Twitter isn’t putting warnings on Ossoff’s claims, that’s exactly why 230 has to go. — CitizenObserver (@CitizenObserve2) December 31, 2020

Kelly Loeffler did not campaign with a klansman. A guy she didn’t know took a selfie with her and she immediately denounced him when she found out who he was. Meanwhile, Warnock is on camera praising the Nation of Islam, which is run by a guy who once compared Jews to termites. https://t.co/JoSPxnwaBk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 31, 2020

Kelly Loeffler took a selfie with a complete stranger who turned out to be a racist, and immediately condemned him. Ossoff is openly running alongside a guy who has embraced anti-American anti-Semites (and refuses to condemn them) Guess which one the media covered. https://t.co/ItzK1ced52 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 31, 2020

CNN, remarkably.

I wasn’t aware that Gov. Ralph Northam had endorsed Loeffler? https://t.co/Kj1442gqv9 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 31, 2020

