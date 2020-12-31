https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/even-cnns-fact-checker-shoots-down-jon-ossoffs-claim-that-kelly-loeffler-has-been-campaigning-with-a-klansman/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Fox News on Wednesday caught up with Jon Ossoff on the campaign trail in Georgia, and he used his two minutes of free airtime to repeat the claim that Sen. Kelly Loeffler “has been campaigning with a klansman.” Ofira Yheskel of the DNC War Room tweeted out a bunch of clapping emoji to support Ossoff and said his line would be living in her mind rent-free.

Frankly, we’re amazed that CNN would even touch this story, but they ran a fact-check Thursday by Holmes Lybrand stating that Ossoff’s claim was false.

Lybrand writes:

The photo, taken at a December 11 campaign event, shows Loeffler posing with Chester Doles, a former Ku Klux Klan leader and member of the neo-Nazi National Alliance who was sentenced to prison in the 1990s for assaulting a Black man in Maryland.

After Doles uploaded the image on a Russian social media site, as CNN reported, it spread elsewhere online and was widely criticized by Democrats.

On December 13, Loeffler’s campaign condemned Doles, telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for.”

Taking a photo with a stranger is hardly the same as “campaigning” with them. Maybe Ossoff wants to talk about literally campaigning with a rapper who jokes about raping women.

CNN, remarkably.

