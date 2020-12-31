https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/exclusive-read-memo-provided-vp-pence-noting-opportunity-save-country/

VP Pence is arguably the most powerful person in the world up until January 6th. He has the opportunity to stand up to the most corrupt actions in US election history and help save our country. What will he do?

The following is from an article that was provided to VP Pence to help outline for him the massive corruption that incurred in the 2020 Presidential election as well as his legal obligations as President of the Senate. This is a TGP Exclusive:

“By perseverance and fortitude we have the prospect of a glorious issue; by cowardice and submission, the sad choice of a variety of evils.”

– Thomas Paine

When the joint session of Congress convenes on January 6th, Vice President Mike Pence will control the session as President of the Senate. His power in that chair will be “plenary,” which is “absolute and unqualified.” [Merriam-Webster]

As President of the Senate, Vice President Pence can note “competing” Electoral College “ballots” in favor of BOTH Mr. Biden and President Trump. The U.S. Constitution mandates that the U.S. Senate be presented with the Electoral College results and must pass judgment as to their validity. Since there are several states that did NOT conduct the presidential election in accordance with U.S. Constitution mandates, they should be deemed invalid and NEITHER Biden NOR Trump would have the required 270 votes. The 2020 presidential election winner would then be decided by Congress as specified in the U.S. Constitution as has happened in the past.

Title 3 of the U.S. Code includes provisions governing the conduct of the joint session. Section 16 of Title 3 is intended to ensure that the joint session conducts and completes its business expeditiously. As discussed below, §18 prohibits debate as well as the offering and consideration of almost all questions.

It is Vice President Pence’s duty to fulfill the U.S. Constitution. Much of this would have been avoided if the court system was functioning properly. Clearly, it is not. In refusing to hear the case Texas v. Pennsylvania, the U.S. Supreme Court abdicated its constitutional duty to resolve a real and substantial controversy between and among states that was properly brought as an original jurisdiction in what could arguably be the most important case ever submitted. The Supreme Court used standing as its excuse even though the word “standing” does not appear anywhere in the Constitution, and the Constitution clearly states in Article III that this is its duty. “The Supreme Court really just decided on a political whim to not hear this case when clearly you have the interests of 80 million American voters whose votes were disenfranchised based on the corruption and based on them [corrupt leadership in swing states] ignoring the rules in these states,” noted Trump attorney Jenna Ellis.

January 6, 2021: This Century’s Day of Reckoning

In his role as President of the Senate, Vice President Pence will accept the envelopes from each state containing their electoral votes. In seven cases, PA, GA, MI, WI, AZ, NV and NM, he will receive two envelopes representing competing slates of electors, one each, in favor of Trump or Biden. Rather than opening the envelopes of the contested states, the President of the Senate will enumerate each individual state’s violations of their own constitutions, state by state and law by law as well the general violation of Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution and place the evidence in the record. He will state that the 2020 Election was lawless, and state election officials provably disregarded the law both before and after the election. He will declare that reasonable doubt on the validity of the electors exists in these swing states, and they were the specific targets of coordinated election fraud.

Pence will have the unquestionable authority to declare that the states in question did not conduct presidential elections. In fairness, Pence will set both envelopes from each contested state aside and not count any of them. Thomas Jefferson was in essentially the same position during the disputed election of 1800, and yet the Twelfth Amendment left this provision in place when Congress rewrote the procedures for the Electoral College afterward.

Article II, Section 1 (later superseded by the 12th Amendment) requires that the person having ‘the greatest number of elector votes shall be president.” Without the votes of the seven contested states, Pence will count, without objection (as he will not allow it), the remaining votes. President Trump will have 232 votes and Joe Biden will have 222.

This course of action will likely obviate a raucous vote in the House of Representatives on a state-by-state basis. Should Pence declare the entire tally of electors null and void and order a vote in the House, Trump will likely win that vote since each state casts one vote for president.

However, there will be dragons. We can expect an instant reflexive revulsive reaction from the Left, accompanied by media outbursts, tantrums, lawsuits and street violence.

Mike Pence’s bold action will occur swiftly and enter him into the history books as the most consequential VP in history. He will always be remembered as the one individual who crossed the Delaware to save the Republic. It will likely set up the possibility of a Pence presidency after he serves Trump for the next four years, completing their legacy.

The Best Of All Outcomes

Ironically, the 2020 election will have the best of all outcomes and will have been worth the tumult and pain.

The 2020 election had all of the validity of the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax perpetrated by the media resulting in the three-year Mueller investigation with 40 Democratic prosecutors who spent $40 million investigating with no evidence hatsoever.

The 2020 election also had all of the validity of the contrived “quid pro quo” Ukraine phone call impeachment charade. This time the shoe is on the other foot.

The 2020 election is a perfect outcome to a tumultuous presidency and one of the most challenging years in the Republic’s history. Even with the coordinated, nationwide, pervasive, multidimensional and brazen violations of the laws of our sacred election system, Trump/Pence won in a landslide. Biden was leading in every misleading poll, and as Trump began to lead by

hundreds of thousands of votes, it caused those coordinating the fraud to scramble, panic and make errors, like simultaneously stopping the count in numerous swing states at the same time and throwing out the GOP observers.

This election has shown that Trump has miraculously transformed GOP voters into a new party, embraced by voting groups that were never engaged or substantially represented before.

Vice President Pence’s bold and decisive decision to discard the unconstitutional electoral votes will settle the issue without involving any of the courts (sadly which includes the Supreme Court) which have mysteriously been unwilling to step into the fray. This will allow the country to get back to business and deal with the worst pandemic since 1918.

There is simply no time for lawsuits and empirically proving the fraud. That shall come. This bold action is the only way we can avoid the issue of having an “Acting President” on January 20th.

Most importantly, this will set in motion those actions which will fix the electoral system once and for all, so that the nation will never have to go through this again. This will likely involve a move to non-machine voting, paper ballots and verification to a blockchain. If we can securely order office supplies and have them delivered to a confirmed address using a confirmed

identity, we should be able to develop a secure voting system…

Once Trump and Pence are re-elected, they will get to work fulfilling the only two campaign promises that have not been accomplished: draining the swamp and locking them up. They would have started this sooner had they not been required to stave off a continuous coup that actually began even before Trump’s inauguration in 2017…

The Drums Of War Are Beating

The election of 2020 is not just a death struggle with the Left. Hostile foreign actors joined in the massive election heist and theft of votes, and U.S. votes were calculated on computer servers in Barcelona and Frankfurt. As a result of a coincident cyberattack called the “Digital Pearl Harbor,” you can expect swift retribution. Trump will expel China from most U.S. activity. China will likely retaliate in kind. Thus, the drums of war are beating. They beat louder the day the Chinese

consulate was abruptly shuttered in Houston, and the Chinese spies were behind the building burning documents. The reason that consulate was closed was because we discovered that it was a supercomputing spy center with direct feeds from Twitter, Facebook and other monopolized and colluding social media entities. They were employing AI to identify and rank

those Americans sympathetic to BLM and Antifa. Once identified, these sympathizers were sent “out of band” TikTok videos on “how to start a riot.” That was an act of war.

This administration has been under attack in a fashion and degree greater than in any war since the Civil War. Once the election is settled, we can expect widespread prosecutions and asset forfeitures which could extend to Google, Facebook and Twitter.

With an election victory in 2016 and an even stronger victory in 2020, the Trump administration has a mandate. Combine this with revelations of a secret information and influence war on the U.S., and Trump becomes a war-time president. War is a well-known catalyst for change. Expect a complete reorganization of the FBI, CIA and other clandestine intelligence services and agencies as well as a decentralization of the government itself. This will allow the president to continue deregulation and eventually lower the overall cost of government. Also, an audit and a reorganization of the privately-owned (Rothschild et al) Federal Reserve should come as no surprise.

This current period is more like D-Day than a normal election. Trump, more than any citizen alive, realizes that this is not about just his reelection, it is about the future of the Republic. It is not a coincidence that a mass of Trump supporters will descend upon the capital on Jan 6th in full and complete support for this president who won the election in a landslide. After Pence crosses the Delaware, the event in Washington D.C. will be the greatest clothed event since Woodstock.

