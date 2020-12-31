https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/expert-says-bidens-immigration-scheme-will-give-millions-amnesty/

By Samantha Renck

Daily Caller News Foundation

Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow at the immigration-skeptical Center for Immigration Studies, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the implications of the Biden administration’s immigration policies, a possible influx of migrants at the southern border and more.

President-elect Joe Biden recently said he and his administration will “clean up the humanitarian disaster that the Trump administration has systematically created on our southern border.”

“Well, his characterization of a humanitarian crisis at the border created by Trump is just flat wrong,” Bensman said. “There is no such humanitarian crisis. Not now.”

“There was in 2018, 2019,” he said. “But as a result of a series of policy innovations that Trump put into place right around the summer of 2019, we were able to as a nation, the Homeland Security enterprise, reduced the number of Central Americans coming in over the border from about 120,000-140,000 a month to about 20,000 a month, 30,000 a month.”

Bensman also discussed a recent promise by Biden “to put a bill forward within his first 100 days that would provide a type of amnesty to everybody who is in the United States without documents.”

“That’s anywhere from 15 to 20 million people,” he said. “It could be as high as 30 million.”

Bensman also discussed a possible influx of migrants at the southern border, his predictions for Biden’s first year in office and more.

WATCH:



This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

