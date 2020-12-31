https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2020/12/31/media-ignore-most-admired-man-poll-after-trump-edges-obama

On Tuesday morning, Fox News viewers got to see that, for the first time, President Donald Trump has come in first place in Gallup’s annual poll of “most admired man” of the year.

But in contrast with how journalists swooned over former President Barack Obama the last time he came in first place, the other networks have so far ignored the finding.

On Tuesday’s Fox & Friends, news reader Jillian Mele informed viewers that Trump had pulled ahead of Obama for the first time, and that, in spite of winning the presidential election, President-elect Joe Biden still comes in behind Obama. Here’s Mele:

A Gallup poll finds President Trump to be the most admired man of 2020 — 18 percent of Americans naming him as their pick, ending Barack Obama’s 12-year run. He, by the way, got 15 percent of the vote. Broken down by party, 48 percent of Republicans named President Trump their most admired man, compared to just 13 percent of Democrats naming Joe Biden.

Last year, Obama and Trump were tied for first place, and 2018 was the last year Obama was unequivocally in first place. In each case, you don’t have to get to 20 percent to win, because they don’t offer a list. You have to volunteer your answer.

Two years ago, on December 27th, the CBS Evening News hyped the finding in its tease: “In a Gallup poll released today, First Lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year. And, apparently, it’s a family thing because Barack Obama is the most admired man in America for the 11th consecutive year.”

On the same day’s NBC Nightly News, fill-in anchor Kate Snow cheerily gushed:

Every year, Gallup puts out its list of the most admired men and women in America. This year, winners of those two groups have the same last name — Barack and Michelle Obama in the top two spots. It was President Obama’s 11th win in a row, but a first for the former First Lady. Oprah was in second place. Hillary Clinton — who had held the top spot for 17 years — came in third, tied with Melania Trump. President Trump was second among the men.

CBS This Morning, ABC’s Good Morning America, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and CNN Tonight also covered the story in 2018.

Fox News Channel

Fox & Friends

December 29, 2020

8:47 a.m. Eastern

JILLIAN MELE: A Gallup poll finds President Trump to be the most admired man of 2020 — 18 percent of Americans naming him as their pick, ending Barack Obama’s 12-year run. He by the way, got 15 percent of the vote. Broken down by party, 48 percent of Republicans named President Trump their most admired man, compared to just 13 percent of Democrats naming Joe Biden.

(…)

From December 29, 2018:

CNN’s New Day Saturday

8:44 am. Eastern

CHRISTI PAUL: Both the Obamas topped the list here, we need to point out, because there’s a male version of this, of course — the most admired man of 2018. So we’ve got Michelle Obama on the women’s side in the number one place. Barack Obama number one (at 19 percent as shown on screen), and then, look at that, right behind him, Donald Trump with just — at 13 percent. Not a big span there.

(…)

From December 28, 2018

ABC’s Good Morning America

8:04 a.m.

Turning now to Michelle Obama, who is having a very good year. Her memoir, Becoming, is a bestseller. There she is with Robin (Wright). And now she has just been named the most admired woman in the world by Gallup poll. This is her first time topping the list, joining her husband, former President Barack Obama, who has been most admired for 11 years in a row.

(…)

CBS This Morning

7:32 a.m.

TONY DOKOUPIL: And former First Lady Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, according to a new Gallop poll. It’s the first time in 17 years someone other than Hillary Clinton has been at the top of the list. Oprah Winfrey came in second, followed by Hillary Clinton and, then, First Lady Melania Trump. Former President Barack Obama was the most admired man — get this — for the 11th straight year, followed by President Trump, former President George W. Bush, and Pope Francis.

(…)

MSNBC’s Morning Joe

6:29 a.m.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: The most admired Americans — you know, it usually would be Billy Graham and Betty Ford when I was growing up every year — well, this year, who was it? Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. We really are seeing this backlash that Republicans experienced at the polls back in November. We see that continuing.

(…)

December 27, 2018

CNN Tonight

10:38 p.m.

DON LEMON: So the former First Lady, Michelle Obama, tops the list of America’s most admired women in 2018, knocking Hillary Clinton off the number one spot for the first time in 17 years. Oprah Winfrey — or just Oprah, Oprah — Hillary Clinton, and Melania Trump came in second, third and fourth on the list, respectively. And former President Obama tops the list of America’s most admired men for the 11th time in a row.

(…)

NBC Nightly News

7:23 p.m.

KATE SNOW: Every year, Gallup puts out its list of the most admired men and women in America. This year, winners of those two groups have the same last name — Barack and Michelle Obama in the top two spots. It was President Obama’s 11th win in a row, but a first for the former First Lady. Oprah was in second place. Hillary Clinton — who had held the top spot for 17 years — came in third, tied with Melania Trump. President Trump was second among the men.

(…)

CBS Evening News

6:31 p.m.

opening tease: In a Gallup poll released today, First Lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year. And, apparently, it’s a family thing because Barack Obama is the most admired man in America for the 11th consecutive year.

(…)

6:52 p.m.

JAMES BROWN: A new poll out today finds former First Lady Michelle Obama America’s most admired woman. It’s the first time in 17 years a woman other than Hillary Clinton has earned that honor. The Gallup poll’s most admired man, you ask? Former President Barack Obama for the 11th straight year. President Trump was second for the fourth year in a row.

