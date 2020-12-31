https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/frozen-time-archaeologists-discover-ancient-food-shop-buried-pompeii/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Archaeologists working in Rome’s lost city of Pompeii unearthed a 2,000-year-old fast-food stand providing new clues about the ancient Roman’s eating habits.

The elegant snack bar counter, known as a “thermopolium,” which is Latin for a commercial space where hot food is sold, was discovered in the archaeological park’s Regio V area. According to Reuters, the area is off-limits to the public and was inaugurated over the weekend.

A volcanic eruption in 79 AD buried the city in volcanic ash, freezing much of it time.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

