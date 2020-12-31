https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-court-to-hear-on-petition-to-inspect-fulton-county-absentee-ballots_3639711.html

The Superior Court of Fulton County is set to hear a petition next week from a group of Georgian voters demanding a “forensic inspection” of mail-in ballots in the county from November’s presidential election.

“We have just received notice that we will be granted a hearing Monday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. on our Emergency Petition to visually inspect and forensically examine all Fulton County mail-in ballots,” Garland Favorito, one of the petitioners, told The Epoch Times. “That includes those processed at State Farm Arena and those that auditors detected as potentially fraudulent.”

The petitioning voters, organized by VoterGA, are seeking to visually inspect all Fulton County’s mail-in ballots, rescan them for a forensic exam, and obtain electronic copies of the Dominion ballot images and standard election reports. They cited a resolution unanimously passed by Georgia Senate’s Election Law Study Subcommittee this Wednesday, which demands the county to make its ballots “available for inspection” in a way that’s almost identical to the relief sought in the petition.

The questions regarding the integrity of Fulton County’s mail-in ballots arose from security camera footage of workers processing ballots on election night. The viral video showed suitcases, purportedly holding tens of thousands of ballots, being taken out from underneath a skirted table by a group of workers, who appeared to be scanning the same batches of ballots repeatedly after poll watchers and media were told counting was done for the day.

While the repeated scanning could have been a legitimate action due to machine errors, workers in such a scenario are supposed to discard the whole batch of scans and scan the ballots again. The video quality, however, makes it hard to tell if that was indeed the case in each instance.

Digital ID systems inventor Jovan Pulitzer, who testified before the subcommittee, said that he and his team could detect if that was the case, and that it can be done in hours.

“We would be able to tell if they were folded, if they were counterfeit, whether they were filled out by a human hand, whether they were printed by a machine, whether they were batch-fed continually over and over, we can detect every bit of that,” Pulitzer said.

The ballot paper itself, when scanned, becomes a piece of code, he explained. Every time the paper is physically handled, such as folded or written upon, the code would change and the change can be detected.

Georgia is one of the states where election results are being contested by the campaign of President Donald Trump and others. The current count in the state shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead by some 12,000 votes.

Peter Svab contributed to this report.

