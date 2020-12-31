https://noqreport.com/2020/12/31/georgia-witness-reveals-93-of-military-votes-were-supposedly-for-joe-biden/

Yesterday’s round of bombshell testimony before the Georgia legislative committee revealed many things we did not know before. But buried in the slew of evidence demonstrating rampant voter fraud on and after election night was an anecdotal tale that, by itself, proves there was massive voter fraud in Cobb County.

Debbie Fisher, who was part of the voter review panel during the general election, revealed major discrepancies and multiple instances of apparent attempts to cover them up. She noted that military ballots were often uniform, unfolded, and overwhelmingly came out in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden. Members of the military usually lean towards Republicans, and even in heavy Democrat areas where the military may lean left, there is no known instance of a Democratic candidate receiving over 60% of the military vote.

According to Fisher, records indicated that in Cobb County, which was conspicuously crucial for Biden to “win” the state of Georgia, records of military ballots indicated the Democrat received 93% of their votes. This is beyond remarkable. It is outright impossible.

She also claimed that election officials put up roadblocks at every turn. When she would try to disqualify ballots for obvious challenges, she was denied. As an experienced election worker, Fisher noted that the circumstances surrounding this election were unprecedented.

When asked if she was aware that 99.99% of ballots passed signature inspection, she noted that the “inspectors” were allowed to approve the ballots without appropriate oversight. Republican watchers were barred from observing the inspections or checking to see if they were accurate. It has been long speculated that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was part of the voter fraud scheme and subsequent cover up and his actions since the election seem to support this contention.

If Democrats want to make the case that their base came out in droves for Joe Biden, so be it. But it’s an insult to our men and women in the armed forces for Democrats to claim overwhelming support from the military. This is voter fraud prima facie.

