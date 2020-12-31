https://nationalfile.com/who-the-hell-do-they-think-they-are-giulianis-star-witness-responds-to-dominions-legal-threats/

Melissa Carone, an IT professional who took contract work for Dominion Voting Systems in Michigan during the 2020 presidential election and went on to make bombshell claims of voter fraud alongside Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, issued a searing response to Dominion’s threat of a lawsuit against her.

“I don’t know who the hell they think they are,” said Carone in an interview with local media. “Sorry, excuse my language, but they are not telling me what to do.”

Earlier this month, Dominion ordered Carone to preserve all communications related to her claims of voter fraud in Michigan, and suggested she will be the target of an upcoming lawsuit from the company. As part of their statement, Dominion claimed that Carone was hired by a staffing agency and charged to “clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks.”

Carone responded to this claim directly, saying “My job description was in IT support.” She added, “I don’t know what they mean when they say cleaning glass. I never cleaned glass.”

Carone also said that she will not keep her records at the behest of Dominion’s lawyers.

“No, I’ll be saving them,” she declared. “I’ll be saving them on my personal computer and if I feel like deleting them I’ll delete them, but they’re not going to see any of my private conversations, I’ll tell you that.”

She added, “Or any personal conversations I’ve had with the Trump campaign, anybody, they’re not seeing it.”

Fox 2 relayed a statement from Dominion’s legal team, which seemed to indicate that they do not presently view Carone as a high value target for their legal actions. “Our immediate focus is on Sidney Powell,” the statement declared.

“Moving forward, we will certainly be taking a close look at others who have participated directly in the defamatory campaign,” they noted, before appearing to indicate they will extend their lawsuit to journalists and media outlets. “As well as those who have recklessly provided a platform for these discredited allegations.”

Carone rose to prominence for her bombshell testimony in Michigan. When pressed by politicians on why more people have not presented claims, she emotionally told the cameras that, following her affidavits and testimony, Democrats led a smear campaign to ruin her life.

