A group of state lawmakers in Tennessee called on both senators and the state’s Congressional delegation to vote to join an effort to object to the Electoral College votes in key states due to alleged voter fraud and irregularities.

Article originally published at The Epoch Times.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and a few dozen other GOP lawmakers have pledged to challenge the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. It requires both a senator and a representative to carry out, triggering potentially a lengthy debate on all the contested states.

“We write this letter,” the Tennessee GOP lawmakers stated, “to voice our strong support for Rep. Brooks’ call for investigations into the widespread election irregularities.”

“Fair elections, free from foreign and outside interference, and fraudulent actions by State officials in violation of state law are pivotal to the survival of our republic, which exists based on the consent of the governed,” the lawmakers’ letter said, making reference to allegations of fraud and irregularities in Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Their letter stipulated that there were alleged violations of the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause in all of the six contested states, alleged voting machines irregularities in five states, statistical anomalies in five of the states, claims that “poll workers were observed running ballots through tabulation machines as many as eight or nine times” in Michigan and Wisconsin, ballots allegedly being mishandled in five states, and other problems.

The secretaries of state and other officials in Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania have stipulated there were no irregularities or fraud that would be enough to overturn the elections in their respective states.

But, according to the Tennessee lawmakers, “Very few of these irregularities have been investigated in a professional manner by anyone in law enforcement or in a position to do anything about it. In fact, most of these jurisdictions, save Arizona, ate blocking transparency efforts at every turn.”

They also faulted the U.S. judiciary system for not taking up lawsuits and typically refusing to hear the cases based on procedural errors—rather than merit.

“Given this,” the letter added, “it is up to the Congress to offer a venue in which a proper, thorough hearing can take place.”

After Hawley announced on Wednesday that he would object—becoming the first senator to do so—a number of GOP members of the Senate said their effort will likely fail.

About a dozen state representatives in Tennessee signed the letter to Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), as well as Tennessee’s GOP delegation to Congress.

“It is with these laws and their continuation in mind that we, the undersigned, ask you on January 6th to vocally support the rule of law, transparent government by joining Rep. Brooks in objecting to the contested electors from those states where Republicans have offered opposing slates of electors,” they said.

