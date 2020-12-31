https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/heres-a-thread-on-the-irksome-revisionism-about-democrats-voting-to-reject-electoral-votes-in-2004/

As you might have heard, Sen. Josh Hawley has said he’ll raise an objection during the process of certifying the 2020 electoral votes on Jan. 6th; CNN’s Jake Tapper is already on his case for fundraising off his “upcoming stunt to join with the election conspiracy theorists.”

As we noted, Twitter was adding fraud disclaimers to tweets calling into question the integrity of Dominion Voting Systems; it’s just too bad Twitter wasn’t around during the 2004 election so it could have done the same to any tweet doing the same about Diebold. In his statement, Hawley said that in objecting, he was just following “the same practice Democratic members have used in the past,” specifically the 2004 and 2016 elections. In other words, objecting to the certification is neither new nor uncommon.

Jonathan H. Adler has a short thread on the “irksome” revisionism of Democrats (and the media).

There was even an Emmy-nominated documentary in 2007 about the Diebold voting machines called “Hacking Democracy.” But even Salon in 2006 broke with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and said, no, Bush didn’t steal the election. They were still fighting it.

But if you read Hawley’s statement, that’s exactly what he’s saying: He’s not looking to overturn the election; he looking to shine a light on Pennsylvania changing its election laws and the social media giants interfering on behalf of Joe Biden. And Adler’s not supporting Hawley’s objection either; he’s just pointing out that it’s nothing Democrats haven’t done before.

