As you might have heard, Sen. Josh Hawley has said he’ll raise an objection during the process of certifying the 2020 electoral votes on Jan. 6th; CNN’s Jake Tapper is already on his case for fundraising off his “upcoming stunt to join with the election conspiracy theorists.”

As we noted, Twitter was adding fraud disclaimers to tweets calling into question the integrity of Dominion Voting Systems; it’s just too bad Twitter wasn’t around during the 2004 election so it could have done the same to any tweet doing the same about Diebold. In his statement, Hawley said that in objecting, he was just following “the same practice Democratic members have used in the past,” specifically the 2004 and 2016 elections. In other words, objecting to the certification is neither new nor uncommon.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Jonathan H. Adler has a short thread on the “irksome” revisionism of Democrats (and the media).

Having dealt with Ohio 2004 election truthers for many years, I find the revisionism about Sen. Boxer and the 31 House members who voted to reject Ohio’s electoral votes to be quite irksome. — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) December 31, 2020

One reason is that many of the arguments we hear this year – alleged statistical anomalies, sinister tabulation machines, etc. – are the same arguments folks made about Ohio in 2004, it was just different people making the same (absurd) claims. — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) December 31, 2020

The biggest difference is that the 2004 objectors were largely on the fringe (though the ranking member on House Judiciary continued to push the conspiracy theory for years). In 2020, the President is on board, and party leaders are too quiet out of cowardice. — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) December 31, 2020

It’s not that partisans of one side or another are more prone to accept conspiratorial claims. It’s that in 2020 political “leaders” have abdicated their responsibility to show leadership and check such tendencies within their tribe. — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) December 31, 2020

There was even an Emmy-nominated documentary in 2007 about the Diebold voting machines called “Hacking Democracy.” But even Salon in 2006 broke with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and said, no, Bush didn’t steal the election. They were still fighting it.

Oh please. The Dems who objected to Ohio’s votes explicitly were not seeking to overturn the election. They were seeking to shine a light on actual issues of election administration, not promoting a blunderbuss utterly fictitious allegations of fraud. This is so dishonest. — Anarchist-City Dweller (@ACGuerrilla) December 31, 2020

But if you read Hawley’s statement, that’s exactly what he’s saying: He’s not looking to overturn the election; he looking to shine a light on Pennsylvania changing its election laws and the social media giants interfering on behalf of Joe Biden. And Adler’s not supporting Hawley’s objection either; he’s just pointing out that it’s nothing Democrats haven’t done before.

