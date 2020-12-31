https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/back-socialist-calls-hannity-radio-show-issues-thinly-veiled-threat-go-beat-prepared-audio/

Hannity guest host Rose Unplugged

A Socialist called into Sean Hannity’s radio show last week and said the quiet part out loud.

The Socialist caller, David, told Hannity’s guest host ‘Rose Unplugged’ that conservatives will never win another election again because the left “has the machines and has the courts.”

“We don’t want to unite with you. We want to destroy every last one of you,” the caller said.

“David” called into Hannity’s show again this week and issued a thinly veiled threat.

TRENDING: President Trump Abruptly Cuts Florida Vacation Short to Return to Washington

“I hate your ideology more than I love myself,” he said. “In order to destroy your ideology – if I have to go down with you to beat you – I am prepared to dot that”

AUDIO:

SOCIALIST Calls Rose again on Hannity Show PROCLAIMS: I HATE your ideology more than I love myself” “In order to destroy your ideology – if I have to go down with you to beat you – I am prepared to dot that”https://t.co/2sgCtx4Bvx — Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) December 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

