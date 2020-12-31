https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/12/hey_gop_this_is_your_do_or_die_moment.html

Life seldom offers second chances. When opportunity knocks you can either answer the door or sit idly by as opportunity moves on to the next house, never to return. Opportunity is knocking on the doors of elected Republicans today. Will the door be answered? Do Republicans hear the knocking, or are their fingers in their ears, trying hard to not hear anything, reminiscent of Sergeant Schultz of Hogan’s Heroes?

President Trump is the door knocker. He started knocking in June 2015 when he rode down the Trump Tower escalator promising to Make America Great Again. Some in the GOP answered his call and stood firm to support Trump’s agenda and defend him against the Spygate coup. Others like Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, John McCain, Jeff Flake, and others went out of their way to throw roadblocks in Trump’s path, and those still on the political scene continue nagging Trump to this day.

YouTube screen grab

Republicans are oblivious to the obvious, that this is their last stand. It’s do or die, sink or swim. The opportunity with orange hair and a Queen’s accent won’t be coming around again. In 2016, he easily dispatched the cream of the Republican crop, a gang of 16, all of whom would have lost badly to Hillary Clinton without him. Are there any heirs apparent? I don’t see any. It’s Trump or a long walk in the wilderness for the GOP.

If Democrats, the corporate media, and foreign interests can steal a presidential election, they can steal any congressional or gubernatorial election, easily. If a thief can rob Fort Knox with ease, any bank on Main Street will be child’s play.

If they can weaponize the CIA, FBI, IRS, and DOJ to target their political enemies, without punishment, why won’t they double down next time? For the left, crime does pay.

There has been no reckoning or accountability for the stolen 2020 presidential election. What’s to stop every subsequent election from being stolen in the same way? I have no doubt that if the 2020 electoral fraud is given a pass, the same methods will be used in full force in Georgia, electing both Democrat candidates to the Senate, making current Senate Republicans irrelevant seat warmers.

Does anyone seriously believe that the Biden FBI or DOJ will lift a finger to investigate voter fraud? Forget Special Counsels as they can be fired with the stroke of a pen, cheered on by the DNC media. Republicans may cry foul, but so what? In the permanent minority, they have no power.

There is always a Plan B for the Democrats, aside from outright election theft. Create a few more states with Democrat senators, and elections don’t need to be stolen, since with a simple vote, the senate filibuster becomes history. Democrats controlling two branches of government, with the third afraid of their shadows, creates one-party rule, guaranteed passage of every twinkle in the eyes of AOC, Bernie, or Pocahontas.

Add six more far-left justices to the Supreme Court and Trump’s three nominees will have as much say as their clerks in interpreting the U.S. Constitution. Does that even matter as few current justices have any interest in something as constitutionally important as a free and fair election, instead choosing to hide under their black robes behind a wall of “standing”? How ironic that with a stacked Supreme Court, the three new “originalist” justices will have no standing against new fellow justices like Michelle Obama, Lawrence Tribe, Sally Yates, or Eric Holder.

Republicans talk a good game about “getting ‘em next time” but there will not be a next time. Do Republicans say that in California, now that the Golden State has been renamed the Blue State, with not even a whiff of Republican red anywhere in sight? Such is the course for America.

Plan C for Democrats is to open the borders, granting amnesty, citizenship, and voting rights to millions of foreigners, mostly poor, eager to enjoy the largess of American workers and taxpayers, voting to keep the benefit spigot wide open. Flood Texas with immigrants, turn it blue, and it’s lights out for the GOP, assuming Democrats haven’t yet abolished the Electoral College. They won’t even need to rig the election at that point.

Republicans may object to the Paris climate accords or the Iranian nuke deal but will be powerless to prevent any of it. How will they stop Medicare-For-All or the Green New Deal? Or a fracking ban and higher income taxes? They won’t.

Their complaints will fall upon deaf ears. Just like the NeverTrump crybabies of the past five years, objecting to Trump implementing everything they advocated for in their subscription newsletters, op-eds, and cruise ship trips, yet suddenly find objectionable solely because the big mouth on Twitter actually got the job done, rather than only discuss it, as they did for decades.

Republicans can talk about new Republican voters, how “Hispanic, Asian vote shifted sharply to the right in 2020” but so what? If Democrats are allowed to steal an election, it doesn’t matter who votes for Republicans, as the Democrat will always win.

Do Republicans not realize the realities of rigged elections? Although attributed to Josef Stalin, this is the electoral mantra of every dictator, “It’s not the people who vote that count, it’s the people who count the votes.”

When Democrats can blatantly and brazenly steal the most important election in the world, using tactics that the UN would be screaming about if employed in any third-world backwater election, it’s lights out for America.

This is the GOP’s last stand. If they don’t support the leader of their party, and he falls, that’s it for their party. Many Trump supporters, myself included, would gladly walk away from the GOP, in votes and financial contributions, to a new party or no party at all, voting only in local races or ballot initiatives, telling the national GOP and RNC to go Trump themselves.

Are they that oblivious or do they simply not care, happy to serve as back benchers in a uni-party controlled by the far left, giving the Mitt Romney types a small spoon to feed from the trough of foreign and corporate slop?

This is their do-or-die moment. If they go wobbly on Trump, 75 million Trump supporters will go wobbly on the GOP, sending them the way of the Whigs.

Time to step up. If opportunity knocks and the GOP doesn’t answer the door, then it’s lights out for the Republican Party. And for many of us, good riddance.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and freelance writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Parler, and QuodVerum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

