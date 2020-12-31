https://www.theepochtimes.com/hunter-biden-laptop-repairman-speaks-about-his-recent-experience_3638431.html

John Paul Mac Isaac, the repairman who turned over Hunter Biden’s laptop computer to FBI and DOJ authorities after noticing what he considered possible criminal implications was interviewed yesterday, explaining his recent experience and ordeals.

At the beginning of the Newsmax interview, Mac Isaac was asked about the instance when Hunter Biden came to his shop, where he had been working for more than 25 years, at first he didn’t recognize Biden.

“One of the three machines that was brought to me did have a sticker on the lid of it over the apple that was from the Biden Foundation. Until the customer told me who he was, I really didn’t recognize him. It wasn’t until after the process of checking in transferring the data, then I definitely realized who he was,” he said.

Hunter Biden with then-President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden during a college basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

He was asked about how he found the emails, videos and text messages, he replied that his job was to do a data recovery but the condition of the laptop was not stable, prompting him to verify the data so that it was transferred properly.

Mac Isaac hasn’t been paid for the data recovery services and the laptop hasn’t been retrieved.

In the process of verifying the data he said he saw some things that initially he believed to be of “personal nature” but weeks later, after his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, announced his candidacy, he thought that the laptop content became a concern.

Mac Isaac said that as time progressed, he realized that some events and names that appeared in the media were related to the data he had observed on the laptop, he felt that some of it could be criminal material and that it needed to be shown to the authorities.

He initially reached out to his father, who had been in the military for thirty years. His father contacted the FBI in Albuquerque, who denied intervention and told him to seek out legal assistance. He said that the FBI then reached out to his father and notified him that if someone came back looking for the laptop, that he should stall that person, giving him specific details on the stalling method.

The New York Post had published the Hunter Biden story, but videos and photos were taken down by Twitter, saying that there was hacking involved. U.S. Intelligence agencies have confirmed since then that the laptop is genuine, reported Newsmax. Hunter Biden has acknowledged that he is undergoing a federal investigation that started in 2018.

When asked why he didn’t take the data in question to local media or the police department, he answered that he felt it was necessary to hand it to the FBI and DOJ.

He added that it was disappointing to see how people were reluctant to listen:

“I think it’s a combination of, you know, a country that’s so paranoid of being fed misinformation all the time that it was probably hard for people to take it seriously, especially in the climate with other things going on in the world.”

Mac Isaac recently had to close down due to claims that he was a “hacker.”

“There’s been several times where I thought this nightmare was over. And (then) to turn around and just discover it to get deeper and deeper.” He said, “the Russian and the hacking labeling has definitely had a negative impact on my character. And my business is destroyed, it’s hard in my industry to come back from getting that kind of label.”

He thinks that being labeled as a hacker is a death sentence in his business and that the truth is being filtered: “I think that it’s hard to get the truth out when the truth is being filtered. And that hasn’t helped my credibility if people only hear one side of the story.”

Mac Isaac has filed a lawsuit against Twitter but it was dismissed by a District Judge.

