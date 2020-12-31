https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vaccinations/2020/12/31/id/1003834

Israel is leading the world in the percentage of its population that has been vaccinated for the coronavirus, with 7% having received a dose so far, CNBC reports.

“We are ahead of the world in bringing and giving the vaccines. Israel is the world champion in vaccines, in first place by a lot,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday. “My mission now is to ensure that we will continue at this pace and we are working on it together.”

The United States, which has the largest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the world, had vaccinated only 0.8% of its population as of Wednesday. President-elect Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration over the slow pace of vaccinations and vowed to increase the speed once he takes office on January 20.

The population of Israel is slightly larger than that of the state of New Jersey. Still, the country’s centralized health system is being credited for the smooth rollout of the vaccination process.

“Israel is leading the world. They are vaccinating, on a per capita basis, 15 times faster than the United States,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University school of medicine and health services told CNN. “They’ve already vaccinated 20% of their population over the age of 60. It would be as if we had already vaccinated about 15 million Americans over the age of 60.”

Authorities started vaccinations on Dec. 19, and are now giving more than 150,000 shots a day. Their top priority are the quarter of Israel’s 9 million people who are over 60, suffer from risky medical conditions or are health workers.

The Health Ministry is watching supplies closely, officials said. That means pushing back against public expectations that the campaign might soon be opened up to all adults or the at-risk criteria expanded to teachers and other groups.

The administering of first doses will be mostly suspended between Jan. 10 and Jan. 31, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Ynet TV, to ensure that those who already got them can follow up with scheduled booster shots.

His ministry’s director-general, Hezi Levy, told Kan radio that come February there may be a limited widening of the vaccination drive, perhaps with the age threshold lowered to 50.

A number of citizens outside the vulnerable cohorts have already managed to get vaccinated, witnesses and officials at Israel’s main health providers say — often as clinic “walk-ins” who secured surplus injections that would otherwise have had to be thrown away at the end of the day.

Netanyahu, who is facing elections in March, said on Sunday that the vaccination program could allow the country to emerge from the pandemic as early as February.

One Health Ministry official, Yaron Niv, said in a separate Kan interview that each dose cost Israel $62. He did not elaborate. Israel is now using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and says it expects to receive Moderna Inc.’s by March.

Israel has safely subdivided the frozen Pfizer vaccine trays so that smaller batches can be thawed and thriftily deployed to remote parts of the country, Edelstein said.

Some nurses have further reduced waste by extracting six, rather than the advertised five, usable doses from each Pfizer vial, he added.

Israel is vaccinating Palestinians in East Jerusalem. In the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the first shipments of vaccines are expected in two weeks, Palestinian officials said, without providing details on their number or manufacturer.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

