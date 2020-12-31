https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/jen-psaki-says-shell-restore-the-tradition-of-taking-questions-from-reporters-every-day-her-boss-not-so-much/

NPR reports that Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s choice to be his press secretary, has said she’ll restore the tradition of taking questions from reporters every day. In other news, CNN’s Jim Acosta will end the tradition of wrestling the microphone away from young female staffers.

Jen Psaki, President-elect Biden’s choice for White House press secretary says she will restore a tradition. Unlike her immediate predecessors in the Trump administration, Psaki plans to take questions from reporters each day. https://t.co/ezvOHCXiip — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) December 31, 2020

Already brushing up on the Bidens’ favorite desserts, TV shows, VHS or Beta, etc. Got to be ready for the tough questions. — Granite Sentry (@granitesentry) December 31, 2020

Yeah, much easier to do with an obsequious press. — Black Labrador (@AntiqueSully) December 31, 2020

Questions Like “what did the president eat for breakfast today?” Or “what do you think about the new Beyoncé album?” — Bcg26 (@bgreg26) December 31, 2020

Take the pre-approved questions with the already pre-approved answers and everyone will rejoice with the narrative approved reports. — Jason (@jasonbandyone) December 31, 2020

Duh. They will be her best friends. — CO Dreamer (@CODreamer2) December 31, 2020

The swamp is almost completely restored. — JFB (@JavaTX) December 31, 2020

So, so true.

I hope we find out what enchants her about the office. — Lyle Lanley (@Lyle_Lanley) December 31, 2020

Because her boss is incapable of taking questions each day. This is how it will be handled. — Ed Sapaka (@EdSapaka) December 31, 2020

How often will her boss take unscripted questions? pic.twitter.com/P8PKYWGDAR — b00_ (@B00balls) December 31, 2020

in other words returning to the WH feeding into and supporting propaganda networks, and their sloppy garbage reporting—DC business as usual. — President-Elect Dude (@Dude4Liberty) December 31, 2020

She should advise her boss on that policy — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) December 31, 2020

Her boss on the other hand… https://t.co/1hBrnM4tMB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2020

Well, she didn’t say she would answer the questions. Just take them. — Ground Miller (@ground_miller) December 31, 2020

She will take one question each day, and that question will be “when is the official lid?” — Ky Zou (@KyZou2) December 31, 2020

Not that anyone will ask her one. — Johnny Flyover (@john1gun) December 31, 2020

When did Trump’s press secretaries not take questions? Maybe a few times just to make a statement, but this administration has been much more open than it’s predecessor. — Donald Parker (Parler: DonGoNavy) (@DonaldP34129855) December 31, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when the White House press corps complained that President Obama wasn’t making himself available to the press.

Biden literally rages when asked any questions — TisstormEn (@tisstorm) December 31, 2020

He does not, you dog-faced pony soldier.

