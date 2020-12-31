https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/jen-psaki-says-shell-restore-the-tradition-of-taking-questions-from-reporters-every-day-her-boss-not-so-much/

NPR reports that Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s choice to be his press secretary, has said she’ll restore the tradition of taking questions from reporters every day. In other news, CNN’s Jim Acosta will end the tradition of wrestling the microphone away from young female staffers.

So, so true.

We’re old enough to remember when the White House press corps complained that President Obama wasn’t making himself available to the press.

He does not, you dog-faced pony soldier.

