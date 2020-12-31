https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5feec8709cd48c07ede79b7e
A U.S. official says they have seen some indications that Iran could be planning an attack against American forces or interests in the Middle East….
Yellen and other Biden Cabinet nominees reveal earning large amounts in financial disclosures that could complicate their relationships with progressives….
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has issued a pointed rebuke of GOP attempts to object Jan. 6 to the Electoral College tally of the presidential election, warning colleagues against a “dangerous …
2020 was a year of transformation in many ways, even in the world of sports. Rather than rejecting the left wing radicalism of kneeling during the national anthem, pro-sports embraced the whole thing….