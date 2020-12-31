http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G1YQlSoPlAQ/

Left-wing journalist Kurt Eichenwald raged against individuals who oppose mask mandates, telling his 506,000 Twitter followers in a late-night rant that he desires to “find an antimasker and beat them to death.”

In a flurry of posts overnight, the author announced that his widowed sister contracted the Wuhan coronavirus “because of antimaskers” while also placing the blame on GOP lawmakers such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who, according to Eichenwald, are “working to harm America.”

“I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country,” he said:

I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has Covid because of antimaskers. About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing. @HawleyMO & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

In another message — removed from Twitter for violating the platform’s rules — Eichenwald expressed the desire to “find an antimasker and beat them to death.”

“Since they believe they have the right to kill others, they have surrendered ay right to object,” he said, adding a hashtag reading, “CategoricalImperative.”

He later replied, insisting that he is “not planning to kill anyone.”

“Just, as the misery descends on our family again, it is hard not to contemplate violence against those who don’t care if they kill,” he added:

When asked by a Twitter user how “people who wear masks” contract the virus, Eichenwald snapped.

“BecAuse you FUCKING MORON, masks primarily protect other people. And since 40% of the infected are asymptomatic , the ones without masks are spreading the disease because they don’t give a SHIT about killing others,” he said, adding that people are either “STILL uninformed or too stupid to care”:

BecAuse you FUCKING MORON, masks primarily protect other people. And since 40% of the infected are asymptomatic , the ones without masks are spreading the disease because they don’t give a SHIT about killing others. You are either STILL uninformed or too stupid to care. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Eichenwald said he hopes that those who attend New Year’s Eve parties and thereby “risk infecting people” contract the virus themselves, only to suffer and die alone:

If youre willing to risk infecting people to attend a New Year’s Eve party, I hope it’s you who gets COVID, suffers, & dies alone. The families like mine who have seen loved ones go through that because of the selfishness and stupidity of people like you will cheer your demise. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

My brother in law died of COVID. My widowed sister was forced to sell the house & move to an apartment. The complex had an outbreak. Now she has it. I fucking hate you anti-maskers. I hope all of you experience the agony & loss you’ve selfishly inflicted on so many innocents. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Pass this to your neighbors if you will. I hope they get it and die the torturous death suffered by so many others, in pain, fear and all alone. But they’re probably among the 40% who have no symptoms and so run around infecting and killing people. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

You FUCKING “Christians” who preen about God saving you from COVID so you dont need masks. Youre what Jesus condemns. You kill with hypocrisy. Read Matthew 25:41-46. If you realize the Bible is about more than hating gays, you’ll realize: For your selfishness, you’ll burn in hell — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Cases of the virus have been spiking in several states in the U.S., most of which have had strict mask mandates in effect for months. A DANMASK-19 study released earlier this year also cast doubt on the efficacy of surgical masks, finding that there was no statistically significant difference between the group of people who wore a mask and the group who did not in terms of contracting the Wuhan virus.

There have been 19,432,125 cumulative cases of the virus in the U.S. and 337,419 related deaths, according to a Wednesday update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

