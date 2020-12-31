https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/landslide-hits-residential-area-norway/

(REUTERS) – Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 11 were classified as missing after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The landslide struck a residential area in the municipality of Gjerdrum, about 30 km (19 miles) north of the capital Oslo. Police said more than 900 people had been evacuated from the area.

Rescue workers continued to search the area for children and adults who were feared to have been caught in mud and debris, police said.

