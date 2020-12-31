https://noqreport.com/2020/12/31/lin-wood-accuses-john-roberts-of-illegally-adoption-of-two-young-children-from-wales-through-jeffrey-epstein/

Chief Justice John Roberts has faced many accusations over the years, particularly in the last few weeks as his weak leadership of the Supreme Court has seemed to be the primary roadblock to President Trump correcting the fraudulent 2020 election. He’s been accused of working to block the President’s reelection, of traveling to Epstein Island, and of a few other things. Most of the accusations have been debunked.

A new accusation comes from attorney Lin Wood. The famed lawyer who has filed multiple lawsuits challenging the 2020 election has not been shy about sharing conspiracy theories, and this one definitely falls into the category. But if it can somehow be proven, it’s the type of bombshell that will offer lasting fodder to those who believe Roberts is corrupted by demonic forces.

“My information from reliable source is that Roberts arranged an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein. I think we can all agree that Epstein knows pedophilia. If only Jeffrey Epstein was still alive . . . Wouldn’t that be something?” Wood posted on Twitter.

It may just be fodder against a man who is loathed by those on both the political right and left, but it’s worth watching. If evidence can be brought to light, that truly would be something to shake the foundation of the judiciary.

