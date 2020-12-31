https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/12/31/los-angeles-county-prosecutors-sue-gascon-not-enforcing-law/

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon hasn’t even been in office for a month yet but he’s been making more headlines than the pandemic. Unfortunately for Gascon (and the citizens of his county), few of those breaking news items have been of the good variety. The wildly liberal, anti-cop DA has been working overtime to empty the jails and prevent the prosecution of criminals, even as crime rates have been surging in the City of Angels. The latest news out of his office won’t be changing that pattern at all. His own prosecutors are going to court to ask a judge to block their new boss’s orders and prevent them from having to break the law themselves by carrying out his directives. And it looks like they have a pretty solid case. (Fox News)

The union representing Los Angeles County deputy district attorneys is expected to ask a judge to block their new boss George Gascon from easing up on sentences; William La Jeunesse reports. Prosecutors in Los Angeles County are asking a judge for an order that would keep them from enforcing new directives from District Attorney George Gascón that would require them to be lenient in their sentencing recommendations for specified types of offenders. The Association of Deputy District Attorney’s for Los Angeles County (ADDA) claimed in a lawsuit filed that the directives would mean violating state laws that require enhanced sentences in certain cases.

While the prosecutors have plenty to complain about regarding their new boss, this specific suit is once again focusing on special circumstances and sentencing enhancements which are mandated by law for particularly heinous crimes and repeat offenders. Gascon has tried to forbid the use of enhanced sentences, but that order flies in the face of existing state laws. The Deputy Prosecutors are left in the position of either defying the DA’s instructions or becoming lawbreakers themselves, hence the lawsuit.

This issue has been one that Gascon has attacked since his first day in office and he’s really overturned the applecart as a result. As you may recall, he was recently caught on camera telling the family of a murder victim to “keep their mouths shut” when they complained about the lenient sentencing for the killer. Gascon had already moved to drop the special circumstance sentencing for a man convicted of the execution-style slaying of a police officer.

At the same time, deputy district attorneys have been griping about the new DA actively undermining their efforts. It’s become obvious that Gascon is working with defense attorneys to thwart his own prosecutors. It’s not in the least bit hyperbolic to point out that George Gascon, the man charged with enforcing the law in Los Angeles County, is instead actively working to prevent many of those laws from being enforced.

It’s not as if the voters of Los Angeles County and the other elected officials there are without options. Under California law, the District Attorney can be impeached, recalled, or removed by a grand jury empaneled to investigate allegations of willful misconduct on his part. Proving such allegations should be a walk in the park, or close to it. Gascon obviously ran for office on false pretenses, intending all along to undermine the law rather than enforce it. But if the citizens he is supposed to serve can’t muster the will to do something about this, then we should collectively wash our hands of them and leave Los Angeles to return to being a crime-infested hellhole that’s controlled by the gangs. After all, they elected this guy, to begin with, so they’re pretty much getting what they deserve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

