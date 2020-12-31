https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-proposes-to-girlfriend-ginger-luckey/
So on an ordinary night at the most beautiful place in the world, this just happened…
Congratulations, the future Mr. & Mrs. @mattgaetz! #SheSaidYes! #Congrats! #engaged #WagonWheel pic.twitter.com/cEjznDBCWu
— Dr. Gina – RAV (@RealAmVoice) (@RealDrGina) December 31, 2020
Congressman Matt Gaetz proposes to (now) fiancée Ginger Luckey earlier tonight.
Judge Jeanine was there as a witness…
Congressman @mattgaetz asked and Ginger said ‘yes’. pic.twitter.com/F0rkbWe5AQ
— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) December 31, 2020