Opinion

Yesterday Senator Josh Hawley announced that he will object during the Electoral College certification process on Jan 6. He will call for Congress to launch a full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures.

Several House Republicans have previously signaled their intention to do the same. With members of both the House and Senate planning objections, it’ll set off a dramatic scenario requiring a vote in both chambers.

Even RINO Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said that about 100 Republican lawmakers might vote to object to Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes when the Joint Session of Congress convenes on Jan. 6.

“I hope I’m wrong. I’m guessing it will be upwards of 100,” Kinzinger, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said on “The Bulwark Podcast.”

“I think you’re going to have some people that come out and take a strong stand,” he said, adding that “I’m not going to be surprised if it approaches three figures.”

Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote in a tweet that the word on Capitol Hill is that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may strike a deal to change the rules in how congressional members can object to Joe Biden’s slate of electors.

Word on the Hill is that Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi could be working together on a rules change “deal” to block our Electoral College Certification objection. The American people deserve to hear about the voter fraud that took place on Nov 3 … NO DEAL, NO COVER-UP! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 30, 2020

Greene did not elaborate or provide a source for her tweet but the rumors of this “deal” are increasing but McConnell was already urging Republicans not to object during Congress’s count and certification of the Electoral College vote.

McConnell’s comments were made during a caucus call earlier this month, according to two sources familiar with the call, and come as House Republicans are eyeing a challenge to the results on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress.

But can they stop them?

With Senator Hawley now joining dozens (soon hundreds) of House Republicans in raising Objections, nothing McConnell and Pelosi can do to stop the objection process.

Unless they REPEAL the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

If they try rule changes, without repealing the Act, those rules will be invalid.

Doing anything to “stop” Senators and Reps from objecting would be a direct violation of the Act.

In fact, doing something so radical as to “block” Senators or Reps, would OBLIGATE the President of the Senate to dismiss their (McConnell and Pelosi) actions.

He may even need to exercise his 12A powers!

The vote in the House would be by state delegation, not representatives. Republicans control the majority of those.

In any case, the VP would throw out any rule change.

