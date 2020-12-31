https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5feef2a09cd48c07ede7a177
Side-by-side comparisons of how New York City and Wuhan, China rang in the new year have sparked a heated debate on social media about whether the US should have embraced Beijing’s approach to handlin…
Australia amended its national anthem to remove reference to the country being “young and free” amid calls to recognize its Indigenous people….
After the awfulness of 2020, people want to move into 2021 with more hope. But that may be difficult for those who suffered trauma. Here is how to help….
The Brexit deal divorcing the European Union and the U.K. will hurt British trade, travel, education — and freedom….
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a rare written new year address to his fellow citizens, thanking them for their “invariable trust” and support, as well as pledging to work harder to bring the…