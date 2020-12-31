https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mcconnell-held-conference-call-gop-senators-press-josh-hawley-challenging-fraudulent-election-hawley-skips-call/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a conference call on Thursday with GOP Senators. The purpose of the call was to press Josh Hawley on why he would stand up to the stolen 2020 presidential election.

Hawley skipped the call.

Over 140 Republican lawmakers in the US House will object to the Electoral College certification of the stolen 2020 election.

Mitch McConnell is purposely trying to hand the US Senate over to Democrats.

It’s the only explanation to his recent actions.

What a disgrace

CNN reported:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday held a conference call with the Senate GOP conference in which he pressed Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to explain the rationale behind his plans to object to the Electoral College vote, according to a source directly familiar with the call. Hawley did not respond to multiple questions from McConnell, including when asked to lay out his plan to object to the Electoral College vote — and senators soon recognized he wasn’t actually on the call. Politico was the first to report the news of the call that an official told CNN occurred earlier Thursday. A second source familiar with the call told CNN that McConnell made it clear to his members on Thursday that he is giving them room to vote their conscience on such objections.

