(WHDH.COM) – A man from Mexico got stuck on a border wall while trying to enter the United States illegally on Tuesday, authorities said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling Imperial Beach, California around 8:15 p.m. found a 25-year-old man hanging from the international boundary wall where it juts out into the Pacific Ocean, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Mexican authorities were able to dislodge the man from the fence on the American side of the border and U.S. Border Patrol agents escorted him to safety.

