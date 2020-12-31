https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/michelle-obama-named-admired-woman-america/

(NEON NETTLE) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been named the most admired woman in America for the third year in a row, according to a new Gallup poll.

“Ten percent of Americans named Obama as their most-admired woman, followed by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman elected to the office, with 6 percent,” The Hill reports.

First Lady Melania Trump received four percent of the vote and Oprah Winfrey received three percent.

