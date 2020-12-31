https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/liberal-lies-jon-ossoff-lies-kelly-loeffler-pictured-photo-guy-doesnt-know-klansman/

On Thursday Democrat Jon Ossoff attacked Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler for “campaigning with a klansman.”

The liberal media ran with the smear.

FOX News reporter Peter Doocy let the smear stand.

“Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a Klansman” — an incredible mic drop from Jon Ossoff pic.twitter.com/F2Q30dH7Vu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2020

Of course, this disgusting attack is just another Democrat-media complex lie.

TRENDING: BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process

Ossoff was asked about anti-American Marxist Rev. Warnock’s church camp where children were abused and later filed lawsuits against Warnock and the camp.

So he dropped the line about Kelly Loeffler.

Earlier this month, you guys had to correct your story on this. Now Ossoff is lying about it multiple times. Why are you guys pushing Democrat talking points again?https://t.co/TPMf4C8WhM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 31, 2020

Ossoff was talking about a photo that surfaced of Kelly Loeffler standing for a photo with Chester Doles. Doles is a former Ku Klux Klan leader once imprisoned for beating a Black man.

But Loeffler does not know Doles. She never met Doles. And she took the photo at a rally with supporters.

This is how the liberal media operates.

Will any mainstream outlet carry the truth today?

And notice how this statement by Ossoff went viral but Warnock’s radical history is not even talked about in the American Pravda media?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

