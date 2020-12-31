https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-motion-passes-to-audit-fulton-county-absentee-ballots/

HUGE Breaking: Georgia State Senate Judiciary Subcommittee unanimously pass motion to audit Fulton County’s absentee ballots pic.twitter.com/8cQkrMN4cO — USG (@rusttt34) December 30, 2020

Georgia Senate Subcommittee unanimously pass motion to audit Fulton County’s absentee ballots.

The star of the show today was inventor Jovan Pulitzer.

“I don’t care about the machine. I don’t even care about the code that was written in the machine. What I care about is that physical ballot and the artifact has material differences district to district that should not be there.”

Pulitzer said it would take him two hours to audit 500,000 ballots.

Pulitzer explains his unique method to audit absentee ballots…

