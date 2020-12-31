https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsom-california-recall-votes/2020/12/31/id/1003848

The movement to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is picking up steam, with the petition 600,000 signatures shy of the 1.5 million needed to force a recall.

“We are fueled by hundreds of thousands of Californians who want to take their state back,” Recall Gavin Newsom senior adviser Randy Economy told Fox News Thursday.

Large financial contributions from several donors have energized the campaign, though Economy said a $500,000 donation from an Irvine-based consulting firm reported to have been donated to the cause was given to a PAC.

“That went to a political action committee that has no affiliation with us. So, I think people need to be aware of that. That has nothing to do with the official campaign.”

Rescue California, the group behind the push to recall Newsom over his “dictatorial on-again, off-again shutdown orders” needs at least 1,495,709 valid signatures to recall the governor.

“We pay the highest taxes in the nation for a state government that treats business and middle-income families as the enemy, catering exclusively to monied special interests in Sacramento,” the petition reads.

The attempt to recall Newsom started June 10. In November, a judge extended the signature deadline to March 17, 2021 after hearing arguments the COVID-19 pandemic hindered efforts.

