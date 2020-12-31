https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/must-watch-video-jovan-pulitzer-reveals-electronic-voting-machines-georgia-communicating-vendor-china/

Inventor Jovan Pulitzer was the star of the show this week when he testified before Georgia lawmakers.

On Wednesday during his live testimony before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections, Pulitzer remotely accessed a Dominion Voting Machine — LIVE during his testimony.

Pulitzer confirmed that the Georgia runoff IS connected to the internet.

He established a two-way communication from a polling pad in a voting center.

“At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we have access through the devices to the poll pad–the system, but WE ARE IN,” Pulitzer said.

On Thursday during a livestream, Pulitzer revealed the electronic voting machine was communicating with a vendor in China.

Pulitzer also said that he will soon be breaking two huge reports on the voting machines soon.

WATCH:

