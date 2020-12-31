https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/new-member-congress-will-provide-security/

(JUST THE NEWS) — Colorado Republican Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert plans to carry a gun with her while she works in the nation’s capital, citing Washington, D.C.’s violent crime danger.

A restaurant owner and staunch defender of the Second Amendment, Boebert plans to protect herself by providing her own security.

Even in a year with widespread pandemic-related shutdowns in the city, homicides have risen roughly 20% over 2019, and the violent crime rate is 158% higher than the national average, Boebert said in an interview on “Just the News AM.”

